Peace March by BJEM School

The 155th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and the 120th birth anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri were observed at BJEM School here Wednesday. A peace march was held on the occasion. Also, the 6th edition of SRMG (Students Remember Mahatma Gandhi) programme was organised in collaboration with the Alumni Association of Government High School in Badagada, with the support of Union Bank of India (UBI). Principal Sandhya Jena welcomed the august gathering and while briefing the objective of the programme. Gracing the occasion as the chief guest, UBI general head Sarvesh Ranjan highlighted Gandhiji’s philosophy, ideologies and advised the students to imbibe Gandhian way of living. SMC manager Pratap Kumar Jena asked the audience to get conditioned in an environment to embrace Gandhian ways of life. Attending the celebration as the chief speaker, writer and activist Gourang Charan Parida advised the students to follow non-violence. The chief guest, in presence of guests of honour UBI DGM Niranjan Barik and ward-56 corporator K Shanti, flagged off the Peace March in the morning session. Presiding the session, BJEM chairman Raghunath Mishra emphasised how Gandhi’s talisman works as a source of constant inspiration for the enhancement of all. Eminent Gandhian and freedom fighter Ramahari Goswami was felicitated on this occasion.

KIIT, KISS remember stalwarts

KIIT, KISS and KIMS commemorated the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri with a series of events Wednesday, including Swachhta Hi Seva initiative. Students, faculties, and staffers participated in a large-scale campus-cleaning drive during the celebration under the supervision of KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta. Addressing the gathering, Samanta urged the students to be inspired by the principles of Gandhi and Shastri, emphasising the need to maintain cleanliness not only in the environment but also within one’s mind. “Cleanliness is worship. Cleanliness also keeps us healthy and develops a positive spirit within us,” he said. In addition, a plantation drive was also held across various campuses of KIIT and KISS to promote environmental sustainability.

SafaiMitras feted by Bhub IIT

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bhubaneswar felicitated 25 housekeeping and horticulture staff with the SafaiMitra Award-2024 for their significant contributions to cleaning activities inside and outside the campus during the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign. Institution director Shreepad Karmalkar felicitated the awardees during Gandhi Jayanti celebration Wednesday. As part of the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign, IIT-Bhubaneswar conducted various activities reiterating its commitment towards cleanliness, in line with this year’s theme ‘Swabhav Swachhata – Sanskaar Swachhata’. Activities were divided into three segments, Cleanliness Target Units (CTUs), Swachhata Mein Jan Bhagidari and SafaiMitra Suraksha Shivirs. The Institute also organised a mass cleanliness drive recently where students, faculty members and employees joined the housekeeping staff in cleaning the main entrance road.

Artistic tributes, cleanliness drive

City-based organisation, Unmukt Foundation conducted a cleanliness drive at Udayagiri caves here. Marking both Gandhi Jayanti and the foundation’s anniversary, the event focused on fostering environmental consciousness in young minds. “The drive wasn’t just about tidying up a space. It was about reconnecting with nature and encouraging Gandhi ji’s ideals of ‘Swachhata’, said Unmukt Foundation founder Shweta Agarwal. Children and participants cleared the litter, including harmful micro plastics, from the scenic hills. Following the clean-up, they engaged in meaningful discussions about environmental preservation and participated in a calming meditation session. Simultaneously, at the Shanti Stupa in Dhauli, the NSS unit of Dhauli College of Art and Crafts hosted an art camp titled ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’. Forty talented students gathered to create stunning portraits reflecting Gandhi’s ideals of cleanliness and simplicity. Under the guidance of principal Panchanan Samal, the students showcased their artistic interpretations of Gandhi’s vision. Social activist Sushant Kumar Sahoo, who attended as the chief guest, praised the initiative.

Run for DAV organised

DAV Unit-VIII campus here reverberated with Vaishnav Jana song as the school observed Gandhi and Shastri Jayanti with heartfelt gratitude and reverence to the two great sons of the country. To promote the importance of physical fitness, social responsibility and national values within the student community, a mini marathon ‘Run for DAV’ was also organised. Staff, students, NCC cadets, scout and guide, cub bulbul also participated enthusiastically.