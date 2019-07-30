Have you ever seen a tree laughing after being touched? Yes, you heard it right! The tree behaves as it is being tickled when someone touches its stem and branches.

You should definitely go to the Kaladhungi forest in Uttarakhand, because the unique tree exists there. Interestingly, the tree feels tickled when touched. If one touches the stems of this tree, the tree’s branches begin to thrive and the natural phenomenon of the tree can be clearly seen.

There are two such trees in the forest of Kaladungi, which are tickling, whereas a trembling tree exists in Kari Jungle of Ramnagar. For the last five years, these two trees of Kaladungi have been linked to tourism by the Carbat Village Development Committee. The tourists follow the guide of the committee to see the trees trembling and tickling in the thick forest.

People also call these weird trees as ‘Laughing trees’. Its vegetative name is ‘Rendia doctromum’. These trees of Rubysea species are found at an altitude of 300 to 1300 metres.

The manner in which they act like human beings is unique and mysterious in itself. At present, a researchers’ team is looking for the reasons as to why do the branches start moving after being touched by someone.

However, no answers have been found yet to reveal the mysterious phenomenon.