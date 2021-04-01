Have you ever noticed that shirts of both boys and girls have buttons on different sides? Actually, shirts of women have buttons on the left side, while men shirt have buttons on the right side.

Now you must be wondering what the reason behind this strange rule is. Let us tell you the reason behind this.

There are many arguments about the buttons in women and men shirts being on different sides. Men are said to have had to resort to the left hand to open or close buttons, so their shirts have buttons on the right. At the same time, this work is reversed with women, so there are buttons on the left side in women’s clothes.

There is also a reason behind the separation of the button side in the shirt, that in the old days women used to ride horses and rode the sidesaddle on the right. Having buttons on the left reduced the air breeze flowing into the women’s top while riding.

It is also said that the male men held the sword in the right hand, while the women used the left hand to easily take their children to the dock. In such a situation, the button was placed on the left side of the women’s shirt, so that they could open it with their right hand and breastfeed the infant.

There are many types of things about the buttons on different sides of women and men shirts. One incident is also related to Napoleon Bonaparte. Napoleon Bonaparte loved the pose hand in waistcoat. Seeing them, women started copying the pose. It is said that Napoleon did not like this thing at all. After this, as per the theories by many reliable sources, he ordered women’s shirts to have buttons on the opposite side of men, so they could no longer do it.