To get love in today’s time is not a big thing but to stay in it is difficult. At time most loved couple falls apart for some silly reasons. So, to keep it fresh, it is very important to take promises according to the modern times so that mutual love can increase in the relationship.

Here we will tell you about some such promises that both the boy and the girl should keep. Let’s know.

Take care of privacy– Post marriage, the couple should give enough space in which he can find himself. Do not always stick with the partner, regardless of the partner’s space.

Respect for each other’s work– We have been hearing and reading since childhood that no work is small or big. In such a situation, your partner should be in any profession, you should respect him. Never underestimate their hard work.

Helping to fulfill each other’s dreams– Along with hard work, the support of loved ones is also needed to achieve goals. Always help in fulfilling partners’ dream. Even small effort of yours can fulfill your partner’s dreams.

Listening carefully to each other – Along with speaking, have the ability to listen to your partner. Don’t always go according to your mood. While being patient, listen to your partner’s words and give them suggestions.