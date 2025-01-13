Bhubaneswar: Every public space should be a safe space for people of all abilities, said Deputy Secretary of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) department Sanyasi Behera at a function on the concluding day of the nine-day tactical urbanism event ‘Sensesphere’ in Bhubaneswar, Sunday.

Behera, who earlier toured the event site at Bhim Bhoi Street, Madhusudan Marg in Unit III commended the initiative and stressed the importance of creating inclusive public spaces. “I strongly urge the government to implement Articles 14, 15, and 21 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RpWD) Act which advocate for the fundamental rights to acceptability and accessibility,” he said.

Organized by Aaina in collaboration with WRI India and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), the event showcased a series of initiatives focused on accessibility, sensory engagement, and community collaboration.

In addition to Behera’s speech, the event featured an array of engaging activities on the concluding day. Sabita Pattnaik, an expert in inclusive design and storytelling, led an interactive storytelling session on the importance of sensory parks. She discussed how such spaces contribute to cognitive and emotional well-being, and emphasised the need for their integration in urban planning.

The closing ceremony saw a thematic performance by singer Susmita Das on the idea of community cohesion through music. The performance also highlighted the importance of designing inclusive spaces for children and adolescents. “Creating spaces that cater to everyone is essential. Initiatives like this one should be replicated in all parts of the City to ensure a more inclusive future for the next generation,” she said.

The final day of Sensesphere also witnessed community interactions, with many adolescents, parents, and local residents offering feedback on the event.

PNN