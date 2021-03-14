Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started an eviction drive to implement the ‘Cultural Corridor’ plan, an official said.

As part of the initiative, separate squads led by Additional Commissioner of BMC Abanikant Patnaik evicted seven existing shops Saturday afternoon to facilitate the ambitious ‘cultural corridor’ project in Bhubaneswar.

On the other hand, the BMC demolition drive was vehemently opposed by the shopkeepers who staged a protest at the spot.

The shopkeepers have already been allotted kiosks in the Smart Janpath roadside. However, they are unwilling to vacate the existing vending zones. The protestors were demanding kiosks in the same place, a BMC senior official informed.

The ‘Cultural Corridor’ project is a one-of-its-kind initiative in the Capital City which aims to promote rich and diverse art and culture of Odisha. It has also been chalked out to boost the livelihoods of people, Patnaik said.

The Corridor will provide platforms to the downtrodden people of the city including some of the notable artisans of the State to showcase their expertise. It targets to provide access to a larger market at the city level, in order to enable them to eke out their living as well, the BMC official added.

The BMC Zonal Deputy Commissioner Anshuman Rath, Assistant Commissioner Enforcement Lilan Prasad Sahu and a platoon of the Commissionerate Police were present during the eviction drive.

PNN