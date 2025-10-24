Eviction notice to steel plant over tribal land grab

Joda: The Keonjhar district administration has issued an eviction notice to the Jagannath Steel and Power Plant located in Uliburu under Karakhendra panchayat of Joda block on charge of encroaching on tribal land. The matter came to the fore after the office of Champua Sub-Collector issued a notice to the Barbil tehsildar directing him for removal of encroachment.

Sources said the company has allegedly occupied 4.92 acre of land belonging to a tribal resident, Junei Munda of Karakhendra village. The encroached plots include khata no-49 and plot no-81 and 82, comprising 3.62 acre of agricultural land and 1.3 acre of homestead land. The action came after Junei filed a formal complaint with the Champua Sub-Collector, supported by local youth leader Jakriyes Kispeta Junei, who has been pursuing justice for Junei and his son Karamsing Munda. Kispeta said they had even petitioned the Chief Minister regarding the issue.

Despite delays, the landowners expressed hope that the administration would deliver justice. Plant owner Prashant Ahluwalia did not respond to calls made to get his comments. Reports indicate that the company has been using the disputed land to store slag waste from its plant operations.