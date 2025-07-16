Sambalpur: In a bizarre decision, more than 150 families who had been displaced seven decades ago by the Hirakud Dam project, and resettled in other villages, have now been served with fresh eviction notices by the government, a report said Tuesday.

This has sparked unrest and protests among the hapless population.

On Tuesday, residents of submerged areas of the Hirakud dam who have been living and engaged in farming at Budhipadanapali, Gundchamal, and Balabaspur villages in Kilasama and Talab panchayats of Dhankauda block since the 1950s, submitted a memorandum to Sambalpur District Collector Siddheswar Baliram Bondar, urging him to stop the proposed eviction and provide an alternative solution.

According to the villagers, more than 150 families displaced during the original Hirakud Dam resettlement drive were given land in these villages where they have built their houses and sustained their livelihoods through agriculture for over 70 years.

However, the administration has now issued notices for the acquisition of about 27.44 acres of agricultural and homestead land, comprising 12 plots under Khata No. 324, citing a proposed tourism development project.

The notice, dated June 30, was issued by the Sambalpur Sadar tehsildar, mentioning that the land will be acquired and transferred to IDCO, Bhubaneswar, for the proposed project.

The villagers have strongly opposed the move, alleging that the government is prioritising private business interests over public welfare.

They claim the land, which has been cultivated and inhabited for generations, is being handed over to industrialists at throwaway prices under the pretext of tourism.

Contacted for comments, the Collector said, “The government’s order will be implemented keeping in view the larger interest of society.

The forcibly occupied land earmarked for the project will be cleared. The trespassers will be prosecuted after an inquiry.”

PNN