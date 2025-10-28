Nuapada: The second-level randomisation and pairing of EVM and VVPAT machines for the 71-Nuapada Assembly Constituency by-election were carried out Monday in the presence of Election Observer and District Election Offi cer-cum-District Magistrate.

An SEC press release said, for election preparedness, all the voting machines have been securely stored in the strong room of the local National College under proper security arrangements.

District E-Governance Officer Virendra Singh Dandasena conducted three rounds of EVM and VVPAT randomisation through a computerised process, in the presence of all contesting candidates and their representatives.

The machines will subsequently undergo commissioning.

All 358 booths will receive their respective sets of voting machines in a completely transparent and fair manner.

The second-level randomisation and pairing exercise was conducted in the presence of Additional District Magistrates along with the Sub-Collector and Returning Officer.