Mumbai: Controversial actor Ajaz Khan has been arrested by Mumbai Cyber Police for posting objectionable videos promoting communal hatred, an official said here Thursday.

A Mumbai Police spokesperson said that the Cyber Police had received complaints along with some videos which had gone viral on social media.

“It was found that Ajaz Khan has created/uploaded these videos with objectionable content mainly promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, etc. and create hatred among public at large,” said the police.

After investigations, Ajaz was arrested Wednesday and further probe is underway in the matter.

He has been charged under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and IT Act Sec. 67 which can attract a jail term of five years and/or fine of Rs 5,00,000.

Worth mentioning, Khan was a wild card entry in the reality television show Bigg Boss 7, Bigg Boss 8, where he finished in third.

He also appeared on the TV show Comedy Nights with Kapil.

IANS