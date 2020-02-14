Bhubaneswar: A day after detaining BJD leader and former MLA Anup Sai, Chhattisgarh police Friday claimed that he has allegedly confessed to murdering the mother-daughter duo in 2016.

SP Santosh Singh revealed during a press meet that Sai was in an illicit relationship with the deceased Kalpana Das (32), who was a divorcee and had a 14-year-old daughter Babli.

In fact, he had also purchased a flat in Sundarpada locality where Kalpana and Babli were staying. Thing gradually went wrong when Kalpana started insisting him to marry her and demanded share from his property. Having no choice left, the ex-MLA plotted to kill her.

Police officials claimed that Sai managed to take both of them to a forest on the way to Raigarh. He hit both of them with an iron rod and later ran a vehicle over them several times to kill and mutilate the body. It took almost a year to know the identities of the two. However, during interrogation, the politician said that his driver Burman Toppo had killed the two with an iron rod.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Thursday expelled Sai from BJD following his detention by the Chhattisgarh police over his alleged links in the murder of mother-daughter duo in 2016.

Sai was also removed from his post as the chairperson of the Odisha State Warehousing Corporation (OSWC) as well. Officials of Chakradhar Nagar police station in Raighar district picked Sai from a temple near his house at Jharsuguda for interrogation in the murder case February 13.