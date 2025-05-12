Bhubaneswar: Opposition BJD president Naveen Patnaik Monday expressed satisfaction that Odisha registered the highest industrial growth in the country between 2015 and 2024 when he was the chief minister of the state.

Patnaik, who was at the helm from 2000 to 2024, also said that Odisha’s growth was mainly fueled by the manufacturing sector.

“Glad to share that #Odisha’s industrial gross state value added (GSVA) grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10% between FY2015-FY2024, highest among all states as per the report from @ICRALimited,” Patnaik, the leader of the opposition, said in a post on X.

GSVA measures the total value of goods and services produced by a state within a specific period, typically a year, at basic prices.

With constant effort to attract investment through ‘Make-in-Odisha’ conclaves and meticulous nurturing of the industrial environment, the industry share in GSVA has reached 51 per cent in 2024, which is among the highest in the country, Patnaik said.

The former chief minister also said that Odisha has also recorded the second highest growth in GSVA at constant prices at more than 7 per cent, compared to 5.8 per cent growth recorded by the national economy.

“The sustained industrial growth not only transformed #Odisha’s economy but also brought prosperity for the people, which would not have been possible without the support of 4.5 crore people of #Odisha,” Patnaik said in the post.

He thanked the people of Odisha for being partners in the state’s transformative journey.