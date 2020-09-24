Patna: Former Bihar DGP Bihar Gupteshwar Pandey said that he is yet to decide on contesting the state assembly elections and has not taken any advantage of death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

“I have taken VRS on personal capacity and am meeting with the people coming from across the state including my home district Buxer. I am connected with them through community policing for years. They are asking me to contest elections but I have not taken any decision to contest elections or join any political party till now,” he said Wednesday.

Pandey had taken VRS from government service Tuesday, five months before his tenure was to end in February 2021. Since then, there is a buzz that he may join JDU contest assembly elections.

“I have been associated with community policing since my first posting in Chatra district (Now in Jharkhand) as Superintendent of Police (SP). I was involved in over 50 encounters in Bihar and Jharkhand. With those encounter followed by community policing the crime rate of Begusarai was at the all time low in 1993 and 1994,” Pandey said.

Reacting to the allegations of Shiv Sena, he said, “Registering FIR in Patna pertains to Sushant mysterious death case was not illegal. It has been proven in Supreme Court (SC). I have recommended Sushant case to CBI which was the last effort from my side. I did that just because his old and helpless father lives in Patna and he was not satisfied with the investigation by Mumbai police.”

“I have commented on Rhea Chakraborty after she has alleged CM Nitish Kumar. I have pointed out that she is facing criminal charges alleged conspiracy charges in Sushant case. Anyone who is already facing criminal charges should not blame a person sitting on constitutional post,” Pandey said.