Bhubaneswar: Vigilance sleuths, Tuesday, conducted simultaneous raids at retired forest ranger, Balugaon Abhaya Kumar Jena’s residence and other places on allegation of amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The officers of the Vigilance department, Bhubaneswar Division, carried out the raids on the strength of search warrants.

Raids were going on at five places till the last report came in. The places being raided are one three-storied building at Forest Park in Bhubaneswar, his residential house at Hindolkothi in Cuttack, a house of his relative at Bangalpur village, Patakura in Kendrapara district, his ancestral house at Bangalpur village, Patkura and his official quarters at Balugaon in Khurda.

As raids were underway, the total value of his movable and immovable properties was yet to be ascertained.