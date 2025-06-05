Berhampur: Simanchal Barik, a retired Indian Army jawan, has established Berhampur Physical Academy at Anantanagar here to train youths who aspire to join the armed forces. What began with just four unemployed youths has now grown into a thriving training centre. Today, the academy trains more than 500 aspirants, including over 80 girls from Odisha and other states.

Reports indicate that Simanchal comes from a poor family. His father Pitambar Barik had moved his family from neighbouring Gajapati district to the outskirts of Ganjam, eventually settling in Ramnagar near the railway station. Among his six children Simanchal is the fifth, whose early life was marked by poverty and struggle.

Despite financial woes, Pitambar enrolled Simanchal in Class I at the Government Municipal High School in Berhampur’s Courtpeta area. Pitambar somehow could gift his son a single school uniform and a few books each year. When the uniform tore, it was stitched and reused. Ashamed of his worn clothes, Simanchal often hesitated to attend school. Yet he harboured a dream to support his mother financially and make her happy. He frequently skipped classes to work and help her, gradually drifting away from school.

Despite this, he managed to reach Class IX and even appeared Class X exam. Though unprepared, he passed, thanks to one of his friends who gave him a guidebook and encouraged him to memorise the lessons.

Later, motivated by another friend, Simanchal applied to join the Indian Army. It was January 15, 2001 when he appeared for a recruitment test that included a 1,600-metre race. While others dropped out after three rounds, Simanchal completed all the four rounds, and cracked the test. However, fate had something else in store as just days into the training his family received a phone call claiming Simanchal had been shot dead. Though the news turned out to be false eight days later, the initial shock snatched the life of his mother, who died of a cardiac attack. The loss devastated the family. Though tempted to return home, Simanchal chose to continue driven by his love for the country and concern for his father.

In 2015, the Army honoured him with the Best Physical Instructor Award which is an exceptional recognition among thousands of sepoys, havildars, and officers. Despite the accolade, the family’s financial challenges persisted.

In 2020, he took voluntary retirement and returned home. Still guided by purpose, Simanchal competed at the Asian Masters Athletics Championship in Philippines in 2023, winning a silver and a bronze medal. Then he established Berhampur Physical Academy at Anantanagar, 6th Lane in the Silk City, to train the Army aspirants. What began with just four unemployed youths has grown into a thriving training centre. The academy has also become a hub for general fitness. Over 180 boys and 30 girls are enrolled for weight reduction and fitness training. The academy runs a YouTube channel ‘Barik Command Fitness’ offering online coaching and motivational content.

Significantly, no fee is charged for physical training. Only aspirants who opt for academic coaching to clear the written exams are required to pay Rs 7,000 valid until selection. Hostel accommodation costs Rs 4,500 per month, with a one-time admission fee of Rs 1,000.

Currently, five hostels in the city house the trainees. Several students from the academy have already been recruited into the armed forces. Simanchal said their mission to inspire and prepare youth for service in the Indian Army will continue in the years ahead.