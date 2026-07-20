Dhaka: Bangladesh Monday said that the trial of a former army major, an accused in the assassination case of the former president Ziaur Rahman 45 years ago, will be conducted under military law through a general court-martial.

“Major (retd) Mozaffar Hossain has been arrested and handed over to the Bangladesh Army for trial under military law,” Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed told reporters.

The retired major was arrested last week from Banani’s defence officers housing complex (DOHS) in the capital and shortly thereafter handed over to military authorities for subsequent legal actions.

President Ziaur Rahman, a military ruler-turned politician and the father of incumbent Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, was killed in the southeastern port city of Chattogram May 30, 1981.

“The major’s other associates were tried by a military court at the time, and certain observations were recorded in those proceedings. He had remained a fugitive for many years in a neighbouring country under a different identity,” the minister said, without naming the country.

The home minister said a general court-martial, which could deliver capital punishment, would try Hossain as “there is no legal provision to try an individual separately under both civil and military laws for the same offence”.

“Therefore, the trial in this case will be completed under military law,” he said.

Thirteen military officers were hanged while five others were handed down different prison terms after their trial in a general court-martial in the assassination case of Ziaur Rahman.

According to official records, military and police investigations at that time identified Hossain as an active or direct participant in the coup against Rahman.