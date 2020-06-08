Bhubaneswar: Former Union Minister Arjun Charan Sethi passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital here Monday evening. He was 79.

He was elected to Lok Sabha eight times and served as Union Minister of Water Resources during Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government at the Centre from 2000 to 2004.

He was first elected as an MP from Bhadrak constituency from Congress ticket in 1971. Later, he was re-elected to the Lok Sabha in 1980 from the constituency as an Indian National Congress (I) candidate and 1991 from Janata Dal ticket. He was re-elected to the LS five times – 1998, 1999, 2004, 2009 and 2014 – from the same constituency as a BJD candidate. In 2019 prior to the general election, he quit BJD and had joined BJP.