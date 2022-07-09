New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has questioned former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey for allegedly tapping phones of employees of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) between 2009 and 2017.

On the directives of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the CBI registered a new case against former NSE Chief Chitra Ramkrishna.

The statement of Pandey was recorded at CBI’s Mumbai headquarters. He was let off after questioning Friday. However, he was asked, as per CBI sources, that he can be called again to join the investigation.

The CBI Friday had conducted raids in Mumbai, Pune and several other parts of the country in connection with the NSE case.

The CBI source said that between 2009 and 2017, the phones of employees of NSE were illegally tapped by Ramkrishna and Pandey.

“Pandey ran iSec Securities Private Ltd. It has been alleged that Ramkrishna used this firm to tap the phone of NSE employees. The phone calls made by NSE employees between 9 am and 10 am were tapped and recorded by iSec Securities Pvt Ltd. It has been alleged that Pandey helped in tapping the phone calls illegally,” the source added.

The source said that they would record the statements of the persons involved in the case.

The source added that this fresh case was recently lodged by the CBI.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.