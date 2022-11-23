Baripada: Former Odisha minister Golak Bihari Naik died at a private nursing home here Wednesday, family sources said. He was 64.

Naik is survived by his wife sitting BJD Zilla Parishad member Subasini Naik, two daughters and a son.

Naik was a minister in the Naveen Patnaik led BJD-BJP government from 2000-2004.

Starting his political career with BJP, Naik became first time legislator from Khunta assembly constituency in 2000.

In 2014 Naik quit BJP to join BJD. He represented Udala assembly constituency as BJD MLA from 2014 -2019.

Dignitaries cutting across party lines paid their last tribute to the departed soul in Baripada.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Ministers – Dharmendra Pradhan and Bisweswar Tudu expressed their condolences on Naik’s demise. Later his body was taken to his native village Sakua under Barasahi Block for last rites.

