Bhograi: Hundreds of Plus-II students from Surendranath Technical College in Bhograi staged a demonstration and blocked Jaleswar-Kamardha road in Balasore for hours Wednesday, over scrapping of their examination center at their own college. They demanded conduct of their examination at their college.

Holding placards, the students laid siege to the road from 7 am to 10 am. Vehicular movement was completely paralysed for hours on the route. Passengers in buses had a tough time. Thousands of vehicles had queued up for kilomatres on both sides of the road.

Jaleswar SDPO Ankita Kumbhari and Kamardha IIC Paske Ekka along with a police force rushed to the site. They held talks with the agitating students and assured that they would intimate the matter to the higher education department. Later, the students relented.

It may be noted here that for last few years, the college has been an examination centre. Last year, the centre was caught in a controversy over alleged malpractice. Some students had arguments with an observer. His vehicle was reportedly detained.

The authorities scrapped the centre and allotted the centre at Jaleswar-based Dinakrushna Mahavidyalay, 15 km from this college.