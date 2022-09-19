New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in-charge of MCD polls Durgesh Pathak Monday appeared before the ED in connection with it probe into the now-scrapped excise policy of the Kejriwal government.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia questioned the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons and wondered whether the agency was targeting the liquor policy or MCD polls.

Official sources said Pathak appeared before the ED for questioning in connection with the money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy case.

“It is understood that he will be questioned about his role in this case and his purported links with Vijay Nair, former CEO of an entertainment and event management company and an accused in the case,” they said.

In a tweet, Sisodia said, “The ED has summoned AAP’s MCD poll in-charge Durgesh Pathak today. What has our MCD poll in-charge to do with Delhi government’s excise policy? Is their target liquor policy or MCD poll?” he said.

Also Read – Amarinder Singh meets Nadda, set to join BJP

The elections of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) are likely to be held by the end of the year after completion of delimitation of 270 wards.

The ED had last week conducted raids at 40 locations across the country in connection with the Excise Policy 2021-22 of the Kejriwal government.

The CBI has filed an FIR in connection with alleged irregularities in the policy and named Sisodia as an accused.

The Kejriwal government withdrew the policy in July after the CBI probe was recommended by LG VK Saxena into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of the policy.