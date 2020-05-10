Bolangir/Patnagarh: The state government Friday suspended Patnagarh Rural Works (RW) Division Executive Engineer Antuni Kissan in connection with the collapse of the under-construction Suktel bridge in Bolangir district.

The bridge collapse at Tamia-Mudalsar under Patnagarh block had claimed two lives April 29.

The matter came to the fore after state rural development department issued a letter (28001365300192020/RD dated 8.05.2020) Friday. However, the fact that the department has not stated the reason behind his suspension has led to suspicion. Kissan was suspended by the rural development department with immediate effect.

“During the period of suspension, the headquarters of Kissan shall be the office of the superintending engineer, rural works circle, Sunabeda and he shall not leave the headquarters without obtaining previous permission of the latter,” the suspension order said.

Bolangir rural works division executive engineer Rajendra Prasad Acharya has been given the additional charge of Patnagarh division with immediate effect.

PNN