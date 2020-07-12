Paradip: Aimed at bringing down the logistics expenses of its customers, Paradip Port Trust (PTT) Saturday launched Export and Import (freight) services at the port, a top PPT executive said.

A container ship harboured in the afternoon at Paradip International Cargo Terminal (PICT) to mark the beginning of this service, PPT chairman Rinkesh Roy informed.

“A container vessel named MV Damu Bhum with 150 empty containers reached here from Port Klang in Malaysia. All empty containers will be unloaded from the ship and it will start for Malaysia again with 23 goods-laden containers. In turn, the ship will further proceed to Europe,” Roy said while inaugurating the service.

This service will benefit hundreds of small entrepreneurs who will be able to import goods at comparatively low costs.

Earlier, container ships used to harbour at ports elsewhere and goods were transported to Odisha through inter-port surface transport system. The imported goods can now reach Paradip directly with the inauguration of this service, a PPT official said.

Notably, Paradip had set a cargo shipment record last month by handling of 25.73 million tonnes cargo and occupied first place among large ports in the country.

PNN