New Delhi: As polling came to a close in high-stakes Bihar, Exit Polls Tuesday predicted a big victory for the NDA, with the Mahagathbandhan coming in a distant second.

They also predicted a disappointing show by Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj in its debut outing, forcasting a range of 0-5 seats for it in the 243-member Assembly.

The Bihar polls were conducted in two phases November 6 and 11, and the results will be announced November 14.

While Dainik Bhaskar predicted 145-160 seats for the NDA, 73-91 for the Mahagathbandhan and 0-3 for the Jan Suraaj, the Matrize Exit Poll forecast the NDA likely getting get between 147-167 seats, the Mahagathbandhan 70-90, and the Jan Suraaj between 0-2 seats.

The majority mark is 122.

The People’s Insight predicted 133-148 seats for the NDA, 87-102 for the Mahagathbandhan and 0-2 for Jan Suraaj.

The People’s Pulse gave 133-159 seats to the NDA, 75-101 for the Mahagathbandhan and 0-5 for Prashant Kishore’s party.

Exit poll projections are made by election survey agencies based on interviews of voters as they come out after casting their votes. These may vary widely from the actual results.

While the NDA, comprising the BJP, JD(U) and LJP (Ram Vilas) as the major alliance partners, is looking to return to power in Bihar, the opposition INDIA bloc, which has the RJD, the Congress and the Left parties as the main constituents, is looking to form the government with RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav its chief ministerial face.