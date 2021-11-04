Keonjhar: Ahead of panchayat and civic polls, the district unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) in Keonjhar is plagued by internecine squabbles. The fissures have come to the fore as a senior leader of the party, Dhanurjay Sidhu, will leave the party along with an army of supporters soon.

Sidhu is a frontline leader of the BJP in Champua. Notably, the chairperson of the Saharapada block left the party a few days ago.

Talking to our correspondent, Sidhu said he has taken a decision and will announce his departure from the party at a meeting in Harichandanpur block November 5.

Sidhu has long been working for the BJP in the district and gave a tough fight to the BJD nominee in the last election.

He said despite his hard work to strengthen the party, the leaders of the party’s district unit neglected him.

On the other hand, the party is considering the names of three new leaders in his place, he added.

He said he has been in touch with his supporters, but did not hint at the name the party he is going to join with his supporters.

Political observers said the BJP will suffer a setback after a leader like Sidhu joins the BJD ahead of the panchayat elections.

Notably, Sidhu was elected on a Congress ticket from Champua in 2004, by defeating the candidate of BJD-BJP alliance.

In 2017, he joined the BJP and gave a tough fight to the BJD candidate in 2019 election.

Ansuman Sabuja Mohant, president of the BJP’s district unit, said the party has always given him due importance. “The organization is not at fault. Sidhu is to promote his business interest and is in touch with the BJD. His exit will no way affect the party’s prospects in Keonjhar,” he asserted.

PNN