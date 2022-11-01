Berhampur: Four villages on the outskirts of Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) will be merged with the civic body area. A letter numbered 17974 has been issued by the Housing and the Urban Development department Friday in this regard. People of a number of villages surrounding the BeMC had long been demanding merger of their villages in the BeMC hoping to avail better facilities. Such an initiative of the Housing and Urban Development department has been welcomed by Saharatali Anchal Kriyanusthan Committee.

In the letter, it was stated that Lochapada of Lochapada panchayat, Sanakusthali of Badakusthali panchayat, Bramhapalli of Gaunchu panchayat and Golabadh of Golabandh panchayat will be made part of the BeMC. However, it may be noted here that a gazette notification was out in 2008, stating that 18 panchayats in the periphery of the BeMC will be merged with the latter. But the notification was not executed later. This had enraged the people of 18 panchayats. They formed an outfit Saharatali Anchal Kriyanusthan Committee and moved the High Court against the non-execution of the notification dated December 12, 2021. Adjudicating the case, the High Court had in January 11, 2022, directed the Housing and Urban Development department for merger of four villages under the civic body within three months.

However, the department had not executed the verdict. Later, the Committee members filed another petition September 21 pointing out contempt of court order at the High Court. The High Court in its order had directed the department to implement its order within a month. The Committee also demanded that after merger of the villages, the civic body authorities should carry out various developmental works to provide better civic amenities