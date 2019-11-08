With the time for the Season 10 update of PUBG Mobile drawing close, gamers have been speculating launch of several new options and features. A number of tipsters have posted several leaks already. The makers of the game are known for adding new features at regular intervals and are well aware of the expectations from the gaming fraternity.

Here, we have listed some of the most likely features that you can expect in PUBG Mobile Season 10.

PUBG Mobile will enter season 10 this November 9. As always, this new season will bring in a brand new Royale Pass along with a fresh theme, a range of new in-game rewards and items. Besides, it will bring new missions, objectives, skins, clothes and a bunch of exclusive goodies. If popular tipster Mr.GhostGaming is to be believed, the Season 10 update will also bring a new character to the game.

Fury of the Wasteland: The upcoming season 10 will get a new theme as has been the tradition. Players will experience ‘Fury of the Wasteland’ which sounds like a post apocalyptic setting straight out of a Hollywood war movie.

Sara: Sara is a special new character likely to be available on PUBG Mobile very soon. She will have a bunch of special abilities and will come with her own set of skins and clothes. According to in-game description notes, Sara will be a proficient driver. She will have exceptional vehicle skills and in-depth knowledge of vehicle reinforcement. She will be the second character after Victor to be added to the game. That said, like Victor, Sara will be restricted to the EvoGround mode and gamers will not be able to play as her in Classic matches.

Zima: A brand new vehicle called Zima is going to be added to the game. The new car appears to be a hatchback with off-roading tyres. Given the finish, it seems that it will only be available in Vikendi as there are patches of snow all around the vehicle.

Team Deathmatch: This was added to EvoGround section earlier this year. While the fast-paced game mode currently offers only one map called Warehouse, Season 10 is expected to bring a new map to the mode called ‘The Ruins’.

MP5K sub-machine Gun: A new gun is likely to be added to the artillery in Season 10. The MP5K sub-machine gun, which is already available on the PC and console versions of the game, will be available in PUBG Mobile. This gun uses 9mm ammo and supports all attachments including sight, muzzle, magazine, foregrip, and stock.