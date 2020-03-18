Relationship with someone means a person who you love excessively and always want to see him happy. It is easy to enter into a relationship, but hard to maintain it.

Sometimes feelings, behavior and dreams form the core of relationship. The more you expect the more trouble you are likely to face. We should never expect from the person on the other that he/she would reciprocate the same way, though it is normal to have expectation in a relationship.

But too much expectation will create bitterness in relationships. In order to maintain the balance in relationship, one must be aware of what they need in the relationship?

At times, a person does not express much but that does not mean that he does not love you. In such a situation, you need to change your behavior and not the partner. If both of you pursue your relationship wisely, then there is no room for misunderstanding.

Don’t try to spoil a relationship by getting into stupid things. It would be better if you decide what you want from this relationship?

It is not easy to fulfill all expectation of your partner. Expectation must be in sync with reality. To bring happiness in your life, you have to lower your expectation.

In standard relationships, it is important that you should take everything into account and except accordingly. Not only this, you have to take care of your partner’s expectation.

Try to understand them before expecting anything from anyone. Understand the situation, which will also strengthen your relationship.