Puri: Expedite critical civic infrastructure and public service measures across the pilgrim town before the fest, Housing and Urban Development Department Additional Chief Secretary Usha Padhee directed concerned officials during a comprehensive review of Rath Yatra preparedness at Puri Circuit House Sunday.

In order to ensure a smooth experience for millions of devotees expected to visit Puri during Rath Yatra, the state government has intensified its preparations, focusing on civic infrastructure, sanitation and public service arrangements.

During the review, Padhee stressed timely completion of road repairs, desilting and maintenance of drainage systems, sanitation measures, street lighting and temporary parking facilities.

She also directed officials to ensure an uninterrupted supply of drinking water and establish round-the-clock public toilet facilities to meet the needs of pilgrims.

Emphasising cleanliness and civic discipline during the festival, Padhee directed strict enforcement against littering and illegal dumping.

She instructed officials to impose substantial penalties on individuals, commercial establishments, and builders found dumping garbage or construction materials on public roads and open spaces.

A coordinated action plan has been drawn up by the H&UD department and allied agencies to ensure seamless execution of all preparatory activities.

Padhee advised Puri District Collector Dibyajyoti Parida to undertake weekly reviews of ongoing works and closely monitor implementation to ensure accountability and timely completion.

Given that the upcoming festival will coincide with the monsoon season, special attention was paid to storm-water management and drainage infrastructure along the Grand Road.

Puri Municipal Corporation Commissioner Arugula Sneha informed the meeting that all open drains along the Rath route would be covered with concrete slabs by June 30 as per the scheduled timeline.

The commissioner further informed that sanitation operations are currently being carried out twice daily across the City.

Extensive public awareness campaigns are also underway to encourage citizens and stakeholders to actively participate in maintaining cleanliness during the festival period.

As part of City’s beautification and traffic management initiatives, anti-encroachment drives have been intensifi ed across Puri.

Authorities are also taking measures to remove stray cattle from public roads and relocate them to designated gaushalas and temporary shelters.

The meeting also reviewed arrangements for parking facilities and dedicated rest areas for vehicle drivers.

In the interest of public health and sanitation, the administration decided that permission for the distribution of cooked food during the festival will be granted only to agencies that submit a comprehensive waste management plan.

Following the review meeting, Padhee, accompanied by Parida, Arugula Sneha, and other senior officials, conducted field inspections of key project sites and assessed the progress of critical infrastructure works on the ground.