Bhubaneswar: The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the National Education Policy 2020 Wednesday, making way for large scale, transformational reforms in both school and higher education sectors. This is the first education policy of the 21st century and replaces the thirty-four year old National Policy on Education (NPE), 1986.

Parents, teachers and educationists of the state largely approved the new policy.

Basudev Bhatt, chairman, Odisha Parents’ Federation, said, “We welcome this move before new academic year 2021. The increase of spending on education is praiseworthy.”

Bijaya Kumar Sahoo, advisor and working president of Odisha Adarsh Vidyalaya Sangathan, said, “The much-awaited New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, has got the Cabinet approval. I welcome the emphasis on three languages as the medium of instruction till Grade 5. No language will be imposed on any student.”

Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur, said, “We welcome the move by the Cabinet to rename the HRD ministry to the Education ministry as the role of the department is to further and provide education. Allowing global institutes to set up campuses in India is also a positive move as it will increase competition. This will open up our education system and will help sustain talent in the country. Changing the pedagogical structure from a 10+2 system to a 5+3+3+4 system is in line with international educational standards.”