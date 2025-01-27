Lahore: A tanker filled with liquified petroleum gas exploded in an industrial area in Pakistan’s Punjab province, killing at least six persons, including a minor girl, and injuring 31, authorities said Monday.

The incident took place at the Industrial Estate in Multan’s Hamid Pur Kanora area, according to rescue authorities.

The explosion in the LPG tanker that occurred on Monday triggered a massive fire, with debris from the shattered vehicle landing on nearby residential areas, causing significant destruction, Geo News reported.

Rescue officials said that the fire was extinguished after hours of effort, involving over ten firefighting vehicles and foam-based fire suppression.

A total of five people were initially reported to have lost their lives in the deadly blast. However, the death toll rose to six after rescue officials recovered another body from a house damaged by the explosion.

The deceased include a minor girl and two women, the report added.

The police reported that at least 20 houses surrounding the explosion site were completely reduced to rubble, while 70 were partially damaged.

Multan’s City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali told Geo News that several houses were destroyed, and livestock perished in the blaze.

He said that gas had been leaking from one of the valves of the tanker truck parked in the Industrial Estate. Some of the people present in the area had already evacuated after smelling the gas before the tanker exploded, he added.

Ali further stated that gas leakage from the tanker persists, prompting authorities to evacuate the area. Among the injured, 13 are reported to be in critical condition.

The District Emergency Officer confirmed that an emergency has been declared at Nishtar Hospital, where the injured are receiving treatment.

Search operations are ongoing in the adjacent localities to ensure safety. Electricity and gas supply in the area has been suspended as a precautionary measure, though Multan-Muzaffargarh Road has now been reopened for traffic.

Meanwhile, locals have been advised to stay away from the site of the blast as the gas from the exploded tanker is in the air.

Later, the police revealed that the location of the incident was identified as an illegal LPG refilling warehouse and the explosion occurred during refilling operations. They said the LPG was being transferred from a large gas bowser to smaller bowsers and commercial cylinders at the site.

The police further stated that the large gas bowser allegedly carried smuggled LPG. Five small and large gas bowsers present in the warehouse were destroyed in the explosion, they added

PTI