Angul: Forest officials of the Jarapada forest range seized explosive baits, firearms and other illegal materials during a raid at Durgapur village under the Katada-II Beat of Balipata forest section Friday afternoon.

Acting on reliable intelligence, a team led by the Jarapada range officer conducted the operation at about 4.30 pm and recovered eight hand bait bombs, two old country-made guns, 62 rounds of small ammunition, one 7-inch and one 4-inch lead, three gajabadi, 50 grams of potash, one catapult, two bore snares, 100 grams of gun powder, one gram of manichula and a plastic bag.

The accused, Dillip Naik, 42, son of Pandab Naik of Durgapur village under Jarapada police station in Angul district, was arrested and brought to the Jarapada Range Office.

During interrogation, Naik confessed to his involvement in UDC No. 14J of 2025–26 related to the killing of a wild boar by using bait bombs in the forest area of Naupada village.

The case has since been converted into OR Case No. 9J of 2025–26 under the Balipata section of the Jarapada range, and further legal action is underway.

The raid was carried out by a forest team comprising Range Officer Madhaba Chandra Naik, Foresters Basanta Garnaik, Bibhuti Garnaik and Ritarani Sethi, along with forest guards and members of the Elephant Squad.

Forest officials lauded the efforts of the field staff, describing them as “green warriors” for their commitment to wildlife protection.