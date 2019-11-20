Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), in association with Housing and Urban Development department, is going to organise a one-day expo here November 24 for demonstration of various equipment/machinery used in processing of wet waste and dry waste at Micro Composting Centres (MCCs) in City.

The equipment which will be put up for demonstration include oraganic waste shredder with conveyor belt, compost sieving machine, napkin incinerator, baling unit (for baling of plastic waste 20-25 kg bales) and battery operated vehicles to negotiate narrow lanes for short distance transportation of segregated waste.

At least 20 readymade stalls will be available at the expo that will facilitate visiting ULB representatives to get an idea about the product and on sight orientation.

The manufacturers/authorised traders will also have an opportunity to make a Power Point presentation before the officials to provide more details/key features, support and services mechanism and other relevant information for marketing their products.

The manufacturers/authorised traders will be told to share their products on the GeM Portal to facilitate procurement by the ULBs. If the products are found suitable for use in the MCCs, they may enrol immediately.

However, the expenses for the expo which will start at 9am will last up to 4pm will be spent out of the capacity building fund available with State Urban Development Agency (SUDA).