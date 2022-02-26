Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of 75 years of India’s independence, an exhibition titled “India’s Achievements in Science and Technology” was inaugurated by Sudhakar Panda, Director of National Institute for Science Education and Research (NISER), Friday at Regional Science Centre, Bhubaneswar.

This exhibition is a joint initiative of National Council of Science Museums (NCSM) and Vigyan Prasar.

The exhibition was organised to showcase India’s achievements in science and technology in 75 years of India’s Independence under the Centre’s flagship programme “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”.

The exhibition takes a visitor through an absorbing journey of seven decades of science and technology in independent India with a special emphasis on indigenous development and march towards self-reliance in a story telling mode with the help of visuals and graphic panels.

On the occasion Panda said India has a rich legacy of Science and Technology, medicine, astronomy and also pioneer of various technologies like zinc melting, urban planning, rain water harvesting.

India’s Sushruta is considered as a beacon of medical surgery and Charaka first showed the healing system using medicinal property of herbal compound.

India’s achievement in Science and Technology during pre independence colonial era was tremendous and conducive environment for Science and Technology would produce noble laureate like C.V. Raman.

On the occasion of his scientific discovery, we celebrate National Science Day on 28th February every year.

India’s scientific community faced tremendous challenge immediately after independence to find solution to grow agricultural product so that it could provide food to every Indian.

Science rock star of post independence era Homi Bhaba first took initiative of harnessing energy from atomic portion and Vikram Sarabhai laid the foundation stone of India’s space programme.

The story of exhibition is not exhaustive but indicative. Students of Bhubaneswar can benefit by having a view of the exhibition to know more about our legacy in Science and Technology.

In the inaugural programme, Chief Guest Sudhakar Panda ignited young minds through a pep talk and emphasized on the need of conceptual understanding of science.

The inaugural programme was attended by school students, teachers, general visitors, press and media and dignitaries.

