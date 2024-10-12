Chennai: An express train, at 75 kmph speed, hit a stationary goods train Friday in Tamil Nadu as it entered a loopline instead of getting into the main line and a number of passengers were injured and a coach caught fire, railway officials said.

Chief Minister M K Stalin, expressing shock said he is monitoring rescue and relief work.

“The government is engaged in swift relief and rescue activities,” he said adding injured people were being taken to hospitals.

The Railway Board has said that no casualty has been reported so far in the passenger-freight train collision in the Ponneri-Kavarapettai section in Chennai Rail Division.

Dilip Kumar, Executive Director, Information and Publicity of the Railway Board, released a video message soon after the passenger train collided with a stationary freight train and said, “We received an information of collision of the Bagmati Express with a freight train at the Kavarapettai station in the Chennai Division. Rescue and relief team reached the accident site immediately.

The train no 12578 Mysuru Dibrugarh Darbabgah Express with LHB coaches, after crossing Ponneri station in Tiruvallur district at 20.27 hours October 11, was given green signal to go on. However, “while entering the Kavaraipettai station, the train crew experienced heavy jerk and instead of going into the main line as per the signal given, the train entered into the Loop/line@75kmp & hit the Goods train standing in loop line,” a Southern Railway press release said.

The crew is safe and a coach, the parcel van caught fire, which was doused by fire tenders. Further, the railway said train movement in that stretch has been closed adding, “12-13 coaches have derailed. So far, no casualties are reported but some injuries have been reported. All injured are moved to nearby hospitals.”

CM Stalin further said that he has rushed minister Avadi Nasar and top officials to the spot. A separate team is working on facilitating the onward journey of passengers and also to take care of them.

The coaches that has been damaged are being removed from the tracks by fire and rescue personnel. Senior government, railway officials, doctors, ambulances, rescue teams, a medical relief van & senior officers are at site. “…most passengers have been rescued, either released or moved to hospitals as needed,” the railways added.

Kavaraipettai (close to Ponneri) is in Tiruvallur district near Chennai.