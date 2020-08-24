New Delhi: Odisha has moved the Supreme Court pleading six months’ extension for the tenure of the chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration in Puri.

The state government contended that the district administration in Puri and other districts are all tied up with the rising cases of COVID-19 and most of the officers are on COVID duty.

“In such a scenario, the state of Odisha prays before the court to allow the present chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple to continue as chief administrator in addition to his other duties for a further period of six months i.e. till February 28, 2021.” This apart, the state government submitted that the Srimandir is now closed for public darshan and only seva puja/rituals of Lord Jagannath is being conducted on a daily basis.

Earlier, the state government had pleaded the court to allow the present chief administrator to continue till March 2020. However, there was complete lockdown due to COVID-19 across the country, the state government contended, and most of the officers are on COVID-19 duty making it difficult to appoint a full-time chief administrator as directed by the apex court.

“It is humbly submitted that the incumbent chief administrator is also the Commissioner-cum-Secretary to government, Works department and also chairman of Puri Konark Development Authority. It is humbly submitted that massive infrastructure development projects have been taken up by the Works department in different phases under ‘Augmentation of Basic Amenities and Development of Heritage and Architecture’ (ABHADA) scheme for security and safety of Jagannath Temple,” the government had submitted in the affidavit earlier.

The state had submitted that for early and successful implementation of these projects, synergy and coordination between Temple Administration and Works department is highly essential.

“For the foregoing reasons, it would be in the greater interest of public administration as well as the smooth conclusion of the ongoing infrastructure works being carried out for safety and security of Shri Jagannath Temple if the present incumbent is allowed to continue as the chief administrator in addition to his other duties as stated above at least till March 31, 2020,” the state had submitted an affidavit earlier.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had November 4, 2019 directed the state government to depute a full-time chief administrator, not by way of additional charge forthwith.