Koraput: There is good and also the bad as far as social media platforms are considered. Excessive use of social media platforms affects the minds of children, many parents have opined. But then there is the good side also. Facebook has helped a Koraput youth reunite with his father. The youth’s dad had gone missing six months back.

Sources said Trinath Sahoo from Koraput town went missing in the month of February. His son had been searching desperately to locate him in the last six months. Trinath is mentally challenged. Hence it was imperative that he be located.

Trinath’s son tried to collect information regarding his father from every possible source. However, he failed in his attempts. He had lost all the hopes to find out his father.

Luckily, while going through his Facebook page he suddenly noticed a post by chance. In it he found a mentally challenged man walking in a locality of Kandhamal district wearing PPE kit. The video was posted by an NGO. It had rescued Trinath and posted the video with the hope that any one of his relatives will be able to recognise him. The video was shot in Raikia block of Kandhamal district.

The young man identified the man as his father Trinath. He then contacted the NGO officials over the phone. The number had been posted along with the video. After getting the address, he visited the NGO office and brought back his dad home safely. And with it, Trinath’s son also heaved a sigh of relief.

Trinath’s son has thanked both Facebook and the NGO after for helping him to find his father.

PNN