Nuapada: A senior citizen was killed in the wee hours of Friday after a portion of the wall of his house collapsed at Bishibahala village under Komana police limits in Nuapada district.

The deceased has been identified as Trinath Bhoi (65).

According to sources, the incident took place Friday when Trinath was sleeping in his kutcha house. A portion of the wall which had become weak due to incessant rain collapsed on him crushing the sexagenarian under the debris.

Also Read: Employee tests positive for COVID-19, Bargarh district collector’s office shut for 3 days

Even though he was rushed to Raghunathpur hospital, doctors declared him brought dead.

Sources said that upon being informed regarding the mishap, Komana’s Assistant Tehsildar directed a probe into the matter.

Meanwhile, the regional centre of the Indian Meteorological Department Friday in its afternoon bulletin issued light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Odisha including Nuapada, Bolangir, Nabarangpur and Sambalpur.

PNN