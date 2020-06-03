New Delhi: Saregama Wednesday announced a global deal with the social networking giant where Facebook and Instagram users can add music to their posts and stories from Indias oldest music label.

The partnership will allow users to choose from a rich catalogue of over 100,000 songs across several different genres including film songs, devotional music, ghazals and indipop in more than 25 languages.

People will also be able to add songs to their Facebook Profile.

“We are pleased with this partnership as now millions of Facebook users will be able to add music from our vast catalogue to stories and videos they create and share,” said Vikram Mehra, Managing Director of Saregama India.

Starting from today, people will be able to use music from legends likes Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore Kumar, Mohammed Rafi, Asha Bhosle, Gulzar, Jagjit Singh, R.D Burman, Kalyanji Anandji, Geeta Dutt and Laxmikant Pyarelal, making their experience on the platform more vibrant, personal and engaging.

“We are proud to partner with Saregama that will allow people on our platforms, globally, to use their favourite retro Indian music to further enrich their content on our platforms,” said Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships, Facebook India.

Earlier this month, Swedish music streaming company Spotify and Saregama announced a licensing partnership for the Indian market.

Spotify users in India can now listen to more of their favourite artists.