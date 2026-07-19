New Delhi: Facebook suffered a widespread outage Sunday, leaving users across several countries unable to access their accounts or use key features, according to outage-tracking platform Downdetector.

Downdetector recorded a sharp rise in reports at around 10:39 a.m. ET, with complaints surging to 3,555 from just five minutes earlier.

Users reported being unable to log into their accounts or use core Facebook features. Some also said they could not upload photos or videos or send messages through Messenger.

The outage appeared to affect Facebook’s desktop version more severely. Many users encountered a message stating: “Account Temporarily Unavailable. Your account is currently unavailable due to a site issue. We expect this to be resolved shortly. Please try again in a few minutes.”

Reports of the disruption also emerged from Canada, the United Kingdom, India and Türkiye. Some users said Facebook remained accessible on mobile devices but not through desktop browsers.

According to Downdetector, 62 per cent of reported issues were related to the website, while 21 per cent involved mobile devices and 11 per cent were linked to the app.

Meta had not issued an official statement explaining the outage at the time of reporting.