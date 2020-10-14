San Francisco: Facebook Tuesday introduced a brand new look for Messenger, including a new logo and default chat colour as well as new chat themes, like love and tie-dye, and custom reactions.

The company has also announced features like selfie stickers and vanish mode, which are coming soon.

“With over a billion users around the world, our mission is to be a universal way to connect and be closer together. That mission has never been more important as people everywhere look to private online spaces to stay connected,” said Stan Chudnovsky, VP of Messenger.

Messenger recently announced cross-app communication with Instagram which will be rolled out to most users in North America soon.

“Messenger also powers conversations within Portal, and soon Oculus, so you can be with your favourite people wherever you are,” Chudnovsky added.

Along with new logo and default chat colour, Messenger also rolled out new chat themes, like love and tie-dye, and custom reactions.

“Together with new delight features like selfie stickers and vanish mode that are coming soon, making your chats fun and personalized has never been easier,” the company noted.

Late last month, Facebook announced to connect the Messenger and Instagram for cross-app chat with bringing some of the best Messenger features to the popular photo and video sharing platform.

Messages and calls from friends and family using Instagram will stay in your Instagram app but people using the Messenger app can now reach you on Instagram without you needing to download a new app, and vice versa.

Zuckerberg last year detailed his vision for cross-app messaging across its family of apps, including end-to-end encrypted WhatsApp, that raised eyeballs globally.

IANS