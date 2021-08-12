Jaleswar: The state government has initiated a number of measures for development of ancient Raibania fort in Jaleswar area of Balasore.

Office bearers of Raibania Durga Committee and members of cultural outfits from Bhubaneswar and Balasore held a review meeting on the restoration of the ancient fort which is in ruins.

A master plan will be drawn up for its development, a report said. In order to make it a tourist spot in north Odisha, they underscored the need for its protection, infrastructure development and status of tourist spot.

The meeting was chaired by MLA Aswhini Kumar Patra. It was learnt that about 72 acres of land belonging to the fort are under the government possession.

Several development works will be taken up in the first phase on two acres and 62 decimal land near Chandi temple. Rs 68 lakh under the Rurban scheme has been provided for the fort development in two phases while the tourism and culture department has allocated Rs 50 lakh.

Besides, Rs 15 lakh has been allocated for lighting facilities. Rs 10 lakh will be spent for completion of a Jagannath temple on its premises while Rs 18 lakh will be utilized for construction of an approach road.

Two zilla parishad members have provided Rs 16 lakh from their fund for drinking water facility.

Members of the committee reviewed project proposals for utilization of Rs 50 lakh. They decided to draw up a master plan for facelift of the historical fort.

PNN