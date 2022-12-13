Jaleswar: The railway station in this town will soon undergo a facelift at an expenditure of Rs 2.5 crore, officials informed Monday. In fact, renovation work has already started. The railway station after its renovation will witness some major changes. Entrance to the station will be possible from Platform No. 4 side while the administrative office will also be shifted close to the same platform. The Jaleswar railway station which functions under the Kharagpur Railway Division of South-Eastern Railways annually brings in close to Rs 11 crore in revenues and caters to 10 lakh people from Mayurbhanj district and West Bengal.

The sanctioned funds will be spent on the construction of car and cycle stand, a park, a ramp, repairing of roads leading to the station, the installation of a statue of Bhaktakabi Dina Krushna Das, a new booking counter and toilets for passengers and visitors. Work will start soon and will be completed within their deadline, chief engineer Sanjay Banerjee informed. “The renovation will help in beautification of the railway station and in resolving the problems of people,” Jaleswar railway station manager, Khagendra Mandal said.