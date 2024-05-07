Bhubaneswar: The process for filing nominations for the six Lok Sabha constituencies and 42 Assembly seats in Odisha that would go to the polls June 1 began Tuesday.

The process for filing nominations for Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha constituencies along with the 42 Assembly segments that form them would continue till May 14, according to a notification issued by the Election Commission.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will be done May 15 and the candidates will be able to withdraw the nominations till May 17, it said.

There are 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats in Odisha and the elections will be held simultaneously in four phases, starting May 13.

PTI