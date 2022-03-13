Nabarangpur: Three primary teachers in Nabarangpur district are in the soup after their certificates were found to be forged during verification.

Another teacher Sukant Kumar Pradhan, whose certificates were found to be forged, has died while three other are absconding, a report said.

The three persons who had been serving as teachers by submitting fake certificates were identified as Baidyanath Sahu of Papadahandi, Dhaniram Nayak of Umerkote and Gitanjali Nayak of Nandahandi.

The officials of the district education office suspected originality of the certificates of the four teachers. The authorities had sent the certificates to the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) for verification which detected the forgery.

The DEO has directed the block education officers concerned to sack the teachers and start legal proceedings against the three. FIRs were filed against the teachers. Police registered cases and started an investigation.

PNN