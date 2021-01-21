Berhampur: In another case of fake sauce, turmeric and chili powder, pan masala and ghee making unit getting busted, Berhampur police Thursday swooped on a fake chili and turmeric powder manufacturing unit at Pandabnagar under Badabazaar police limits here in Ganjam district.

The police had the information that a fake chili and turmeric powder manufacturing unit was running in Pandabnagar area. On the basis of the tip-off, a police team was formed and the team conducted raids at the location.

During the raid, the police seized a huge quantity of fake chili and turmeric powder packets, chemicals, artificial colours, machineries, packaging materials and other ancillary items.

The police have detained one in this connection, it was learnt.

Notably, a joint squad of the Odisha Police and Food Safety officials had busted an adulterated sauce and pickle-manufacturing unit at Pahal, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar city Wednesday.

The team raided the unit and seized a huge quantity of adulterated sauce and pickles. The officials also seized packaging machines, chemicals, artificial colour, essence and raw materials intended to make the edible commodities.

A joint team of the Quick Action Team (QAT) and Airfield police had busted a fake ghee-manufacturing unit at Trilochan Vihar in Sundarpada area here January 12. The team seized a huge quantity of adulterated ghee packets from the spot.

Earlier January 15, Cuttack Sadar police busted an adulterated tobacco-making unit at Sasol village under the police limits in the Millennium City and seized substandard tobacco products worth Rs 22 lakh besides arresting the unit’s owner.

Barchana police in Jajpur district had busted an adulterated sauce manufacturing unit January 8 night.

PNN