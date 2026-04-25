Kesinga: A father-in-law and his son-in-law were found dead under suspicious circumstances near railway tracks in Odisha’s Kalahandi district, triggering shock and raising suspicion of a possible murder linked to a land dispute, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Sudam Naik (65), a retired librarian from Kikia village under Kesinga police limits, and his father-in-law Lingaraj Saha(85) of Luthurbandh village under Titilagarh police station.

According to family members, Naik had taken his ailing father-in-law to Visakhapatnam for medical treatment. After completing the treatment, the two were returning home by train Thursday night. During the journey, they had informed family members over the phone that they were boarding an alternative train after missing a connecting service.

However, their bodies were later recovered from two different locations along the railway line. Lingaraj Saha’s body was found near Rayagada railway station, while Naik’s body was discovered near Dahikhal railway station. Railway police from Muniguda recovered the bodies Friday morning.

Police said they contacted Naik’s family using a phone number found in his wallet. Family members rushed to the spots after receiving the information.

Relatives have alleged foul play, suspecting that the two were murdered inside the train and their bodies were thrown out. They claim the incident could be linked to a land dispute, as Sahu had reportedly decided to transfer a portion of his land to his son-in-law. The decision had allegedly angered other family members.

Post-mortem examinations were conducted at Rayagada and Muniguda before the bodies were handed over to the families. The last rites were performed Friday evening.

Railway police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.