Bhubaneswar/Baripada: A cutting-edge innovation in forest conservation has emerged from Odisha, as Deb Prasanna Mohanty of Mayurbhanj has developed “Deep Ear,” an advanced sound-based Artificial Intelligence (AI) system designed to protect forests and curb poaching.

Described as a highly efficient “digital ear,” the device uses acoustic intelligence to detect and analyse sounds within forest environments. Mohanty has already applied for a patent for the invention, which he believes can revolutionise forest protection efforts.

Installed at strategic locations inside forests, “Deep Ear” functions as a vigilant guardian by identifying suspicious activities and instantly alerting forest authorities. Its acoustic detection system can accurately recognise sounds associated with illegal activities such as tree felling using chainsaws or axes, gunshots, mining operations, and unauthorised human or vehicle movement.

In addition to detecting threats, the device is capable of identifying animal sounds, including the roars of tigers and elephants, and tracking their movements. The AI is trained to distinguish between harmful noises and natural ambient sounds like rainfall, wind, and bird calls, thereby minimising false alarms.

A key technological advantage of “Deep Ear” is its reliance on LoRa (Long Range) communication technology, which allows it to operate effectively even in remote forest areas without mobile network connectivity.

Affordability is another major highlight of the innovation. While similar technologies offered by international firms such as the US-based Rainforest Connection cost around Rs 1.5 lakh per unit, Mohanty has developed “Deep Ear” at an estimated cost of just Rs 12,000, making it a practical solution for widespread deployment by Indian forest departments.

The inspiration behind this innovation stems from Mohanty’s deep-rooted connection with nature. Born in Bhanjpur of Baripada in Mayurbhanj district, he recalls spending hours in his childhood watching sunsets over the blue hills of Similipal. “That view is not just a memory, but a responsibility,” Mohanty said. “At a time when technology is advancing rapidly but nature is diminishing, protecting forests has become my primary goal as a conscious citizen and nature lover.”

Apart from being a skilled technologist, Mohanty is also a noted researcher and writer on the traditional Chhau dance of Mayurbhanj, reflecting his strong bond with the region’s cultural heritage. What began as a personal initiative in Bhanjpur has now evolved into a source of pride for the entire Mayurbhanj district and Odisha.

With its potential to transform forest monitoring and conservation, “Deep Ear” is poised to become a significant milestone in safeguarding the state’s rich natural resources in the years ahead.