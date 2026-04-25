Bhubaneswar/Bolangir: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Friday announced that a sugar mill and a textile park will soon be set up in Bolangir.

While attending the state-level National Panchayati Raj Day celebration in Bolangir, Majhi said that the state government is committed to realising the efforts to build a developed India under the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Our government is giving priority to water, land, forest protection, education, health, employment and women empowerment in rural areas,” he said.

On the occasion, the CM launched 304 development projects worth Rs 580 crore in the district. While 268 projects worth Rs 329 crore were dedicated to the public, the foundation stone of 36 projects, including a new nursing college at Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital, worth `252 crore was laid. “A sugar mill and a textile park will be established in Bolangir soon,” the CM announced. The CM launched the distribution of work orders and the first instalment of funds to more than 50,000 beneficiaries under the Antyodaya Gruha Yojana.

He also launched the ‘Panchayati Raj Samikhya’ portal and the ‘e-Panchayat Sabha’ portal. The CM further said that pucca houses are being provided to poor and deprived families through the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana and Antyodaya Gruha Yojana.

In the coming days, Odisha will get 10 lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana, he added. He further said, “To fulfil the vision of a developed India and a prosperous Odisha, we have started a comprehensive plan to empower the poor, women and youth.” Majhi called upon everyone to work together as a team to build prosperous panchayats, prosperous cities, and prosperous Odisha.

Encouraging the panchayat representatives, the CM described his experiences and lessons learned during his time as sarpanch and said, “Today it is time for the panchayat representatives to work for the development of all – the poor, women, youth and farmers.” On the occasion, the CM awarded the districts, blocks and village panchayats that have achieved excellence in the field of MGNREGS and rural housing.

Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo said, “The main goal of our government is to achieve a developed Odisha and create strong villages. Therefore, Panchayati Raj institutions will have to be strengthened.” Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Minister Rabi Narayan Naik said that rural empowerment and people-centric governance have been identified as the key pillars of a developed Odisha. An outlay of Rs 44,309 crore has been made for rural development in the 2026- 27 Budget.

This reflects our government’s commitment to the overall development of rural Odisha,” Naik said. Health and Family Welfare and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Mahaling said, “Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi at the Centre and CM Mohan Charan Majhi in the state, the benefits of the Panchayati Raj system have reached every household today.

Our government is providing all facilities to the people in rural Odisha through the Panchayati Raj department.”