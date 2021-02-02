Bhubaneswar: After busting a fake ghee manufacturing unit in this city a little over two weeks back, the Commissionerate Police and Food Safety Department officials busted a duplicate soft drinks manufacturing unit here Tuesday in a joint operation. The manufacturing unit was located at Mancheswar Industrial Estate area.

Acting on a tip-off, a special squad of Commissionerate Police and officials from the Food Safety Department raided and seized a large number of bottles and huge quantities of chemicals and packaging materials. The seized bottles have had the ‘Thums Up’ logo and name marked on them.

According to an official, the unit was operating without any license or relevant documents.

The officials from the Food Safety Department also collected samples of the drinks that were being produced. Those will be chemically tested to find out the ingredients being used to manufacture the soft drinks.

It should also be stated here that two days back, Commissionerate Police had also busted a spurious ghee manufacturing unit in CDA Sector-9 area of Cuttack.

PNN